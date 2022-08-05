4 dead at multiple crime scenes in Ohio town, police are searching for a man who is likely armed and dangerous

(CNN) Four people were fatally shot Friday at multiple sites in a small Ohio town just north of Dayton, and police are searching for a man who is possibly connected to the shooting.

Stephen Marlow, a "person of interest," is likely armed and dangerous, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said at a media briefing.

Porter said Marlow was described is White, 5'11" and about 160 pounds, with brown hair. Authorities believe Marlow, 39, was wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt and fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge.

Stephen Marlow was driving this white Ford Edge, police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just before noon, Porter said, and the four victims died at the scenes.

"This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory," Porter said. "We are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role," the chief said.

Read More