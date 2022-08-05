(CNN) A fiery car crash in a busy Los Angeles intersection left four people dead, including one who was pregnant and a toddler, officials said.

Eight others were hospitalized after the terrifying high-impact collision on Thursday in the neighborhood of Windsor Hills, between Culver City and Inglewood, according to police.

Surveillance video from the scene showed a speeding car hurtle through a red light, striking multiple vehicles and bursting into flames before coming to rest near a gas station.

The fire burned so hot it melted a traffic light.

Between five and eight vehicles were involved, with two of them catching fire, California Highway Patrol Officer Alicia Kolter told CNN.

