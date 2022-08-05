Some of the approximately 1,000 people stranded at Death Valley National Park have left in spite of flooding

(CNN) Death Valley National Park announced its closure Friday due to substantial flooding within the park, according to a news release.

"All roads into and out of the park are currently closed and will remain closed until park staff can assess the extensiveness of the situation," the National Park Service said Friday.

Currently, there are approximately 500 visitors and 500 staff at the park, according to the agency, and stranded visitors can leave if they wish. No injuries have been reported.

Abby Wines, public affairs officer for the National Park Service, told CNN Friday that a number of visitors to Death Valley National Park have voluntarily left the park.

Despite road closures, Wines says "no one is stopping" visitors if they find a way out of the park.

