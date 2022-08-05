Multiple injured, including two police officers, after vehicle drives through New Mexico parade

(CNN) Multiple people were injured, including two police officers, when a car drove through a parade in the city of Gallup, New Mexico, on Thursday night, authorities said.

Several people were being treated on the scene, where people were enjoying the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, the New Mexico State Police said in a Twitter post . The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver and passengers are in custody, officials said, and state police are investigating the incident.

The parade is part of a days-long celebration of Native American culture and heritage, according to a news release on the event. This year, the event is celebrating its 100th anniversary, the release said.

Thursday night's ceremonial parade was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. local time in downtown Gallup, according to the event website.

