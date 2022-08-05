CNN —

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will make his full return to the campaign trail on August 12 with a campaign rally in Erie.

It will be his first campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May. Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, has headlined a fundraiser and a few informal campaign gatherings, but the August 12 event represents his clearest return to the campaign trail yet.

“Before the 2020 election, I said that if I could know one single fact about the results, I could tell you who was going to win Pennsylvania. Whoever wins Erie County will win Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said. “Erie County is Pennsylvania’s most important bellwether county. I’ve visited Erie dozens and dozens of times in the past, and I am honored and proud to be returning to the campaign trail here.”

Fetterman faces Republican nominee Mehmet Oz in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. Fetterman easily won his Democratic primary in May, days after suffering a stroke.

