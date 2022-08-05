Economy
Austin Goolsbee
Now playing
04:06
'Jaw-dropping number:' Ex Obama economic adviser on the jobs report
july jobs report solomon
Now playing
01:28
Former WH economist assesses economy's direction following July jobs report
mark zandi
Now playing
03:59
Economist explains how the energy and health care bill will lower inflation
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Now playing
01:27
What is a recession?
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
Now playing
01:47
Is the US in a recession? Hear what Jerome Powell thinks
Ana Duran inflation
Now playing
03:25
'I don't want to go bankrupt': High inflation leaves little room for unexpected costs
food banks inflation cohen pkg 3
St. Mary's Food Bank
Now playing
02:42
Food bank demand skyrockets as cash-strapped Americans seek help over inflation
David Solomon
CNN
Now playing
04:28
Hear Goldman Sachs CEO's message to the Biden administration
kosik shrinkflation
CNN
Now playing
02:22
Products on the shelves getting smaller? You can blame 'shrinkflation'
Iowa truckers Young pkg vpx
Now playing
02:36
What the country's largest gathering of truckers has to say about the economy
01 Jerome Powell Senate banking committee hearing inflation 0622 SCREENSHOT
U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
Now playing
01:57
Amid inflation, economist warns avoiding recession won't be 'easy path'
circa 1950: The 33rd President of the United States of America, statesman Harry S Truman (1884 - 1972), waving from a train. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
circa 1950: The 33rd President of the United States of America, statesman Harry S Truman (1884 - 1972), waving from a train. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Now playing
03:31
What can Biden actually do about inflation? History is a guide
matt egan inflation
Now playing
02:46
'Worse than we anticipated:' CNN reporter breaks down inflation data
euro parity with us dollar vault 2002
Now playing
01:17
Look back at when the euro hit parity with the dollar in 2002
christine romans magic wall
Now playing
04:41
'America's job machine is firing on all cylinders': Romans on the June jobs report

Editor’s Note: Dana Peterson is an executive vice president and chief economist at The Conference Board. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

Most recessions in US history have been accompanied by severe job losses and high unemployment rates, but this time may be different. Should a recession take hold in the US, the ongoing labor shortage may be the key to protecting vulnerable workers in what may prove to be a “job-full” recession.

There were 10.7 million job vacancies in the US in June, with many of those openings in service industries, including health care, hotels and restaurants, retail, and professional services. If the US descends into recession this year, then businesses will likely pull back on help-wanted ads. However, instead of drastically cutting workers, as in most recessions, businesses may hold on to their talent.

Here’s why:

The unemployment rate is at a record low

The unemployment rate, currently at 3.5%, now matches the 50-year low last seen in February 2020 before the pandemic hit. Nonfarm payroll additions averaged 471,000 per month over the January through July period. And in July alone, there was a whopping 528,00 job gains. These are astounding figures in any economy, but especially as the labor market is at full employment. Businesses know that this means the labor market is tight and it will still be difficult to find and keep workers.

Wages are still rising

Moreover, wages are rising for many workers. Average hourly earnings are up 5.2% from a year ago, with the greatest gains among leisure and hospitality, education and health care services, and professional services. Additionally, wages and salaries for civilian workers increased 5.3% over the year ending in June. These data are another signal to companies that the labor market is still tight.

Labor shortages are likely here to stay

Labor shortages remain and likely will persist even if the US goes into a brief and potentially mild recession. Even as businesses are starting to retrench in terms of production, they know they will still need to find more workers.

For one thing, the growth in the working-age population (ages 25 to 54) is slower than the growth in those who are retirement age, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Also, many people who retired early during the pandemic are unlikely to return, as evidenced by the continued weakness in labor force participation rates among workers 55 and over. Further, there were an estimated 888,000 fewer immigrants in 2021 compared to 2016, due in part to stricter immigration laws enacted even before the pandemic began, according to United Nations net migration data.

An air conditioning unit is seen in a window seal during a heatwave on July 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Excessive heat warnings have been issued across Texas with a predicted high of 102 degrees in Houston.
An air conditioning unit is seen in a window seal during a heatwave on July 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Excessive heat warnings have been issued across Texas with a predicted high of 102 degrees in Houston.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Opinion: 5 ways the Inflation Reduction Act will help American families

Moreover, many people are still unwilling or unable to work due to lingering pandemic effects. Some still fear infection or have “long-covid” symptoms that are impairing their ability to work. Others still have childcare and adult care challenges. And many workers are still quitting to find better jobs and opportunities. Indeed, fewer people are willing to work two or more jobs given rising wages, especially for job-switchers.

The Conference Board anticipates that the US will experience a recession this year that may extend into next year, but that it may be far less intense than the downturns during the worst of the pandemic and the Great Recession. This recession will likely be induced by the Fed raising interest rates above 3% this year, which will make borrowing more expensive and promote a downshift in domestic demand that will help cool inflation.

How businesses might cope

Typically, slower domestic demand means businesses cut back on hiring plans first, and then lay off workers. This time, firms will likely rescind job ads and cut unnecessary costs, while trying to hold on to many of their best workers that they struggled to attract and retain over the last two years.

Services firms, many of which never fully recovered all the workers lost amid pandemic shutdowns, may be the most likely to keep their employees on the payrolls, and they may reduce hours or wages instead to cut costs. Some employers may place workers on furloughs with benefits and possibly a promise to make up for lost pay later. Others may defer merit pay raises, promotions and future discretionary compensation, or may encourage voluntary early retirement or job separations. Employers may also institute job sharing, where two people work one job, to keep their best people amid demand lulls.

The bottom line is that massive layoffs don’t appear to be on the horizon. If the impending recession is likely to be shallow and last a few quarters or a year at worst, businesses are likely to keep their hard-won workers amid a shrinking working-age population. For these reasons, the US economy may escape a surge in unemployment that harms millions of households, especially lower- and middle-income families.