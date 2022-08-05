'We're on our own.' Urgent pleas for monkeypox vaccines from gay men feeling neglected by the government

San Francisco (CNN) The line begins to form before sunrise outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, with some people arriving as early as 2 a.m., bringing fold-up chairs and blankets to protect against the Bay Area's overnight chill.

They wear face masks, and keep a social distance from others, obeying the ground rules from the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic -- when the desperate need for vaccines far outweighed what federal and state governments could supply.

Many however will leave empty-handed as local hospitals and clinics have had to rely on an inconsistent and insufficient supply of vaccines, a dilemma that has infuriated patients and advocates.

San Francisco General opens the clinic doors at 8 a.m. and the line inches forward slowly. The hospital will distribute the available doses until the supply runs out.

For Cody Aarons, 31, it was his third attempt. He stood calmly with more than 100 people already in front of him.

"I was in New York for the past month for work, and I tried with their online portal system and was unsuccessful in getting a vaccine," said the health care worker who thought he might have a better chance in San Francisco.

But 45 minutes after starting the day's distribution, a hospital staff member passed by with an announcement. "Folks we have reached our limit for today," he shouted. "However, we will try to find you more shots."

Although with no guarantee of getting the monkeypox vaccine that day, Aarons -- and just about everyone in line -- stayed put.

"People want their vaccine," said Rafael Mandelman, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. "I know one person who was in that line four different days before he finally got his vaccination."

Mandelman, who got up at 4:30 a.m. and waited for hours before getting his vaccine shot days earlier, is frustrated with the rollout.

"After having come through a pandemic where we were able to discover a new vaccine, [and] distribute tens of millions of doses within a matter of months, the fact that with an existing known vaccine we cannot get more than these paltry little dribbles out is very frustrating to people," he said.

In California, the vast majority of those infected -- more than 98% -- are men, with more than 91% of patients identifying as LGBTQ. Mandelman feels he and others in the gay community have been left to advocate on their own, without support from the federal government.

Desperate and fearful

For health care workers, the outbreak is a frustrating new chapter after the punishing Covid-19 pandemic.

"At the peak of Covid vaccinations, we averaged 1,400 to 1,500 (doses) a day. So we are completely used to the mass vaccination process," nurse manager Merjo Roca said.

Staff inside the vaccine unit of San Francisco General Hospital

But Roca and her staff are limited in what they can do given the vaccine shortage.

San Francisco health officials initially requested 35,000 doses, but say they've only gotten 12,000 from the federal stockpile. The state of California informed city leaders that San Francisco will receive 10,700 more in the next allotment, yet there's no clear indication when those doses will arrive or how many will reach San Francisco General Hospital for distribution.

"I think one of our biggest challenges is really just the inconsistency of the supply," Roca said. "Our vaccine clinic prides itself on being able to help and vaccinate people when they come through our doors. So, it's super hard for all of our staff not to be able to do that and have to turn people away and not even have information to say when we will get the doses next."