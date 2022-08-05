This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, a discounted Gaggia Classic Pro espresso machine and savings on Tushy bidets. All that and more below.

National Butt Day sale

Tushy Tushy

Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. Right now, you can get a Tushy Classic or Spa (with adjustable water temperature controls!) for just $88 each when you buy two or more, now through Aug. 8 — just use code BUTTDAY to score the discount.

Back-to-school sale

Therabody Therabody

If the thought of the new school year makes your shoulders tense up, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and shop this sale. Massage guns like the Theragun have been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. All four models (PRO, Elite, Prime and Mini) are seeing significant discounts right now — up to $100 off. Need help deciding which Theragun is for you? Check out our review for help deciding.

$249.95 $199.95 at Beats

Powerbeats Pro Beats by Dr. Dre

Power up your workout with a brand-new pair of Powerbeats Pro earbuds. Even though these buds have been dethroned as our top pick by the more compact Beats Fit Pro, they’re still a fantastic choice that strikes the right balance between comfort and a secure fit via their unique ear hooks. The sweat resistant earbuds provide nine hours of playback with a total 24 hours with the charging case.

$69.99 From $39.59 at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Amazon

If your pillows are pancake-like, it’s probably time to refresh them. If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now, with the discount applying in-cart.

$449 $380 at Amazon

Gaggia Gaggia

After testing, we dubbed the Gaggia Classic Pro as the best espresso machine for beginning coffee hobbyists. The latest update to a 30-year-old design, the Gaggia Classic Pro doesn’t have as many automatic features as some more modern machines, but there’s no better machine for learning barista skills — plus, it makes great espresso and milk drinks. This nearly $70 discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen for the Gaggia.

More deals to shop

• This colorful, Gen Z–friendly wireless keyboard, the Logitech POP, adds some fun to answering emails with its lilac and yellow keys — and it comes with programmable emoji keys (a highlight for our reviewer) as well as the clackclackclack of mechanical typing for a vintage vibe. It’s now $10 off on Amazon right now, too.

• Crocs are on sale right now over at eBay, where you can scoop up a pair of the comfy clogs for as low as $30.

• The Ring Camera with two-way talk and wired-in setup is $20 off at The Home Depot right now.

• Handy container-and-spoon kits by Thermos, plus vacuum-insulated water bottles, are up to 30% off on Amazon at the moment.

• This tug toy by Chuckit! will keep Fido entertained for hours, whether your dog is occupied by the bouncy ball or engaged in an intense tug-of-war with you. Best of all, it’s about half off, or just over $5, on Amazon right now.

• Get that Neapolitan-like pizza goodness at home with Cuisinart’s countertop pizza oven, now 51% off on Amazon and designed to turn into a griddle and grill, too.

• Now through August 14 at Woot!, when you purchase an Amazon Echo device (now starting at $11.99), as well as an Amazon Smart Plug for $11.99, you’ll get $11 off your cart’s subtotal at checkout — bringing the Smart Plug down to just 99 cents.

• This as-seen-on-Shark-Tank Drop Stop car seat filler is made from neoprene and snaps smartly between your car seat and console to prevent phones, bottle caps, and more from accidentally plunging into the abyss — and right now it’s $18.99 for two over at Woot!

• Eddie Bauer’s currently offering up to 50% off tees, shorts, shirts and dresses, plus an extra 50% off clearance with the code CAMPFIRE50.

• Charlotte Tilbury just dropped two limited-edition Mystery Boxes that include six full-size best-selling products each — plus a price tag that works out to 50% savings.

Deals you may have missed

$59.99 $27.64 at Target

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Target

Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $27.64 at Target — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money. The discount is available when you log in to Target Circle (it’s free and easy) and clip the coupon. Plus, RedCard members score an additional 5% off.

Complete Your Set promotion

Cuup Cuup

Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit — the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear, thanks to Cuup’s limited-time Complete Your Set promo that offers 20% off on underwear sets when buying a bra. The sale ends Aug. 9, so don’t wait.

$39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Bentgo Amazon

Back-to-school season is just around the corner, so stock up on lunch boxes from Bentgo. Underscored readers love Bentgo’s selection for kids and adults alike; everything is durable, cute and perfect for meal prep or on-the-go snacks. Amazon is offering a $5 coupon on lots of styles and designs, so choose your favorite and save — the discount applies at checkout.

Summer sale

Everlane Everlane

If your wardrobe could use a refresh, Everlane’s elevated basics, chic office-friendly styles and more might be just what you need. And if recent price hikes have you looking for more wallet-friendly clothes, now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site. The brand is offering its beloved jeans, tees and more at original prices — that’s the entire denim collection, starting at just $68 and tees at just $18.

25% off sitewide

Stasher Stasher

The new school year is quickly approaching, meaning you might have quite a bit of to-go snacks and meals in your future. So what better time to take advantage of this sitewide sale on Stasher bags, which eliminate the need for single-use plastic baggies? You can get 25% off your entire purchase and choose from bags of every size, shape and color for all your food storage needs. These airtight silicone bags are safe in the dishwasher or microwave and perfect for dinner leftovers or school lunches.