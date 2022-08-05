There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of soft new Parachute bedding, Cuyana’s redesigned leather totes, an easier-to-clean line of Solo Stoves, and Megababe’s cream deodorant with lots of skincare benefits, too.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion

The leather goods label has redesigned two classics

Cuyana Cuyana

Cuyana’s leather goods are high-quality pieces that you’ll get a lot of years of use from — and, after phasing out its old Classic Tote collection, the brand has just redesigned two of the most versatile bags in our closet. The brand has just launched the lighter-weight Easy Tote and Tall Easy Tote (each $248), which come in Cuyana’s range of classic colors and seasonal shades, plus a minimalist, hardware-free, structured-but-nonchalant design. Handily, each bag comes with two different lengths of straps sewn in: shorter for carrying via forearm or hand, and longer for over the shoulder.

Available colors in each tote include Cuyana’s core colors of Black, Caramel, Cappuccino, Stone and Dark Olive, plus limited-edition colorways of Indigo, Daffodil and Ecru.

An artist-made merch collab from the DTC EVOO company

Brightland Brightland

Brightland, the California-based DTC olive oil company, has just teamed up with artist Tessa Forrest of @subliming.jpg for a Brightland x Subliming Crewneck t-shirt. For the commission, Forrest was asked to expand on Brightland’s slogan of “Living in a Golden State,” bringing to mind moments that put us there too, like farmer’s market runs and evening walks, per Brightland’s pairing suggestions. The shirt was produced in a windmill-powered Fair Trade Certified™ facility and printed in L.A. with eco-friendly and water based inks — and you can purchase it over at Brightland.co.

Astrology-inspired jewelry with white sapphire gemstones

Mejuri Mejuri

If you’re into astrology, Mejuri’s new pendants are here for you: The necklaces ($128) are made from 14K solid gold and feature your sun sign’s constellation in a subtle nod to your birth chart. The chain adjusts from 16 to 18 inches so you can get the drop you want, and the pendant is a minimal but elegant 15-millimeter diameter.

Ultra-light, barely-there-feeling underwear in two comfortable styles

Bombas Bombas

Bombas’ comfortable underwear just got a new look with the launch of the brand’s Air Lace Underwear collection, which is made from super-light material that’s mesh-like and super-breathable during these hot days. You can choose from the hipster ($24) or thong ($22) style, but both come with stretchy waistbands (no digging!), scalloped edges that don’t dig in and a removable tag that’s designed to tear away without leaving behind itchy ends.

Beauty

A 100%-natural deodorant with skincare built in

Megababe Megababe

Megababe Cream Deo ($14) makes the case for looking after your underarms like the rest of our skin: It’s made with mandelic and lactic acid to help prevent odor and even out skin tone; squalane and niacinamide also work to smooth out skin bumps and protect your skin’s barrier, too. Other goodies, like Vitamin E, help protect against irritation and razor burn — meaning a lot of good goes on when you apply this daily deo.

A four-part collection designed to correct and prevent sun aging

Dr. Dennis Gross Dr. Dennis Gross

Dr. Dennis Gross just dropped a new four-part Vitamin C Lactic collection, now available at Sephora in store and online — and as we ride out a heat wave, it’s all too easy to want to add this to the cart. The new line is designed to correct and prevent signs of sun aging with a Vitamin C Lactic formula; there’s a serum ($85), moisturizer ($72), eye treatment ($68) and deep cream ($75).

New neck and eye mask, plus a Korean-spa-inspired cleansing pad

Lapcos Lapcos

LAPCOS has just launched not one, but three new products — each handily available to shop over on Amazon. The brand now offers a Hydra Collagen Eye Mask ($6 single, $32 for five-pack) for slightly less sleep-filled nights; each is infused with a bright-eyed combination of collagen, probiotics and peptides. LAPCOS also just dropped a Hydra Collagen Neck Mask ($7 single, $32 for five-pack) that’s been created to support the elasticity of the delicate skin on your neck and minimize the appearance of fine lines. For the rest of you, there’s the Milk Feel Body Exfoliating & Cleansing Pad ($8 single, $42 for five-pack) which is a dual-action pad inspired by Korean spas. It gently exfoliates with AHAs and BHAs while adding moisture to dry skin, too.

Two popular formulas get a supercharged reboot

IT Cosmetics IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics have just supercharged the formulas of two of their bestselling products meant to help reduce visible signs of aging both across the face and specifically around the eye area. The reworked Confidence in an Eye Cream Anti-Aging Peptide Eye Cream ($39) targets crow’s feet, dark eye circles, lack of firmness and dryness in the eye area. Meanwhile, the Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer ($52) is reformulated to balance uneven skin tone and texture; minimize fine lines and wrinkles; boost radiance, firmness, elasticity and plumpness and reduce the visibility of neck lines and pores.

Make your mani match fall’s favorite color

Deborah Lippman Deborah Lippman

It’s a little wild that we’re thinking about autumn already (especially in the middle of this heat), but the new six-pack of chocolatey fall shades from Deborah Lippmann is giving us a reason to be excited about something besides the end of these temperatures. Luxe-feeling browns are looking to be big for autumn after some rich caramels started peeking out of the shadows last year, and this set of lacquer complements those vibes perfectly — plus the gradient of shades lets you go as light or as deep as you want. Get all six shades for $32.94 Amazon or $36 at deborahlippmann.com

An AHA/BHA exfoliator that removes oil and leaves bright skin behind

Dermatologica Dermatologica

This liquid peel ($29.50) is made with a one-two punch of BHAs (which get in your skin to clear blackheads and breakouts) and a strong combo of lactic, mandelic and azelaic acids to resurface, giving you a bump-busting peel that treats your skin stat.

Home and Lifestyle

For when you’re kayaking under a blue sky or at sea in a storm

Yeti Yeti

No matter where this summer’s boat adventures take you (or any outdoor adventures), a dry bag goes beyond nice-to-have territory into absolute-essential territory. They’ll keep your devices safe and change of clothes protected from any waves, rain and dampness you might encounter. YETI’s highly protective Panga waterproof bags will solve any inclement-weather storage woes — and now they come in a shade of tan that’s fresh and modern (it’s not your boring beige). Pieces range from gear cases ($50) to massive 100-liter waterproof duffels ($400).

Parade’s everyday basics meets UO’s aesthetics — and in-store shoppability

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters

Parade’s line of light-as-air, not-your-average-T-shirt basics isn’t only available online anymore: The brand is taking its bralettes, underwear and more to Urban Outfitters with a capsule collection of bralettes, underwear, and more in four new styles (thongs start at $9). You can shop the line in 25 locations as well as online — and keep an eye out for in-store events, too.

Statement-making houseplants minus the multiyear grow time

Bloomscape Bloomscape

Houseplants can add both touches of calm as well as touches of drama to the rooms they inhabit in our homes, and if you’re looking for a statement, Bloomscape’s just introduced a line of tree-sized plants — each of which are over 6 feet tall, i.e. a height that would take us struggling plant parents, dear reader, a whopping four years. Customers can choose among the Fiddle Leaf Fig ($249), Birds of Paradise ($199), Ficus Altissima ($169) and Bamboo Palm ($249) now shoppable over at Bloomscape.

Provence-inspired stoneware graced with embossed olive leaves

Le Creuset Le Creuset

Le Creuset’s latest olive branch collection, featuring cast iron enameled in cool Mediterranean tones, is the kind of cookware you’re not going to want to put in the cupboard — it’s too pretty not to leave out on the stove. Designed to add a little serenity to the kitchen, the cookware’s colors also play a role — and those chosen for the new collection include shades that veer modern as well as traditional, so they go with any style of kitchen. Think Artichaut (a deep emerald), Matte Cotton, Nectar, Marseille and Indigo in iconic styles like the olive oil creut ($50) up to the braiser ($370).

A set for little ones to cook alongside the big ones

Material Material

Some of my fondest/only memories as a little kid are being hoisted onto the kitchen counter to make blueberry muffins with my mom — something, we are convinced, fostered the love of cooking I have now. Now you can get your kids in on the kitchen action with you too, with Material’s first-ever Kids Collection. The cooking kit ($45) includes a Cook Deck with a kids cooking card game, a mini Spatula and a mini Air Whisk so they can get in on easy tasks like stirring and mixing.

Save your plants with this first-aid kit for wilting greenery

Flourish Flourish

Plant parents often find themself in a muddle of over-watering and under-watering, and if one of your extremes has gone too far with your plant, check out Flourish’s SOS! Kit ($6), which is here to revive your plants. The three-pack of plant food has three single servings to revive and restore your houseplant to full health, thanks to a mixture of quick-release and slow-release nutrients. Add the packets to eight ounces of water, which is enough for watering two or three small plants, two medium plants or one large one.

Caffeine made in a concentrate so you don’t have to…concentrate

Pop & Bottle Pop & Bottle

Pop & Bottle’s female-founded coffee company is branching out into Super Concentrate, a liquid that’s exactly what it says on the label. No machine is necessary for this: A single teaspoon is enough to turn out your favorite coffee beverage in the morning or afternoon, whether you want a simple au lait or are going with a full-on iced coffee. The coffee is good stuff, too: It’s made from organic Arabica beans from South America processed in a way that results in concentrate up to 15 times the strength of traditional brewing. Flavors available — so you can switch it up for a true barista experience — include mocha, classic and vanilla.

The home care fragrance company launches a fresh new scent

Homecourt Homecourt

If you want an incentive to clean your counters or do your dishes, the new Homecourt Cipres Mint collection (starting at $20) is here to give you a reason: The new scent from the posh home cleaning and bodycare company is all about Chinese eucalyptus oil, spearmint, black tea, Texas white cedarwood and dried Indian papyrus for a scent bouquet that is a far cry from the industrial whiff you get with most consumer brands. Also delicious? The candle and hand soap. Shop the new drop on Homecourt just in time for some back-to-school cleaning — or pick up the Kitchen Trio ($65) to get started.

Smell like you’ve just been to a fancy gym, even when you haven’t

Curie Curie

If you’ve ever stepped foot in an Equinox gym, you might remember the eucalyptus towels the gym offers: the fresh scent, the just-done-with-the-gym feeling of accomplishment they enhance. Now, you can get the next best thing to a workout at a fancy gym: A deodorant that smells like you’ve just been for a workout at a fancy gym. Curie’s new Equinox Gyms full-body deodorant spray is aluminum-free and made with clean ingredients, and it smells great: think herbs, eucalyptus and crisp woody scents. Axe body spray, this is not. Check it out now for $14 at Curiebod.com.

Soft bedding in cloud-like shades and serene patterns

Parachute Parachute

Parachute is gearing up for another season of bedding, and to that end, the high-quality bedding company has dropped two new shades of its brushed cotton bedding: a super-restful dusty plum clover and a foggy (in a good way) mist. Both are made from 100% garment-washed brushed cotton for T-shirt-like softness.

A stoneware trivet for your Perfect Pot and Always Pan

Our Place Our Place

Handmade by SIN, a ceramic home goods brand founded by Brooklyn-based Virginia Sin, this trivet is the perfect base to separate hot Perfect Pot/Always Pan and your dining room table or kitchen counter. The non-glazed trivet ($50) is practically its own piece of sculpture — you don’t have to worry about hiding it away between uses (on the contrary, we’re definitely leaving ours out).

Scents inspired by your alma mater

Homesick Homesick

Whether you’re heading off to college this year or still have an affection for your alma mater, Homesick’s new College Town collection has got you covered with scents inspired by your university. Choose from a $39-and-up assortment including LSU Baton Rouge (bergamot, magnolia, cajun spice, oakmoss), Columbus (sage leaf, honeysuckle, stadium brick, baked donut), Tuscaloosa (spring water, cherries, rusted iron, barbecue smoke) and more — as well as bundles that include your university plus a can inspired by the university’s home state. Burn time is between 60 and 80 hours, so you’ll get plenty of use out of them, too.

A ‘bean bag’ chair for grown-ups (and kids, too)

Floyd Floyd

Bean bags are a classic for a lot of us former teens, and modern furniture maker Floyd has just dropped a new take on the iconic chair that’s meant for grown-up living rooms and bedrooms. Inspired by 1960s Italian design, The Squishy Chair ($695) comes in a modern palette of cloud, sea, sun and coral colorways, so it blends in perfectly with your first studio or favorite reading corner — or nursery, basement or playroom. The best part? It uses foam instead of “beans,” meaning that the chair won’t lose its shape over time while still giving you that cloud-like feel.

It’s almost time for fall, so get your candle assortment ready

Wax Buffalo Wax Buffalo

The seasons change, and thus our scents do too. Outfit your home for a cottagecore fall with Wax Buffalo’s new scents, each made from better-for-you soy wax. The new starting-at-$24 additions include: Autumn (cinnamon, clove, almond cream, vanilla, wool, birchwood leaves, subtle fir, earth compote); Classic Pumpkin (ginger, cinnamon, pumpkin, brown sugar, nutmeg, clove, molasses); Driftwood (musk, cedar, sandalwood, lime, sea salt, oak, pale amber), and The Orchard (orange peel, cinnamon, nutmeg, crisp granny apple, clove bud, honey).

The four new fragrances come in both 9-ounce and 16-ounce sizes, so you can go as small or large as you want. You can also find the line on Amazon if you want some super-fast shipping.

Summer’s acid green isn’t just for humans’ accessories

Wild One Wild One

Acid green clothing and accessories have been all over the runways and blogs lately, and now your pet can get on the high fashion trend with his or her own accessories in a vivid limeade shade from Wild One. The pet brand’s new colorway collection includes a new super-breathable and lightweight harness ($48) with extra adjustability; a treat pouch for humans to carry ($40) and a poop bag carrier ($8) you’ll never have to dig too long in your tote for.

Solo’s smokeless fire pits have gotten even better

Solo Stove Solo Stove

Not to be all “this thing is better with one weird trick,” but Solo Stove has just released a 2.0 version of their bestselling models with a new feature that makes cleaning up after your campfire way, way easier — and if you haven’t gotten in on the smokeless fire pit trend/lifestyle, this update might just convince you. The Ranger ($229.99), Bonfire ($299.99) and Yukon ($499.99) firepits now come with a removable ash pan, meaning you don’t have to pick up and turn over the entire unit to get it ready to go for the next marshmallow roast.

Tech

Stylish, great-sounding mics for any streaming need

Yeti Yeti

If you’re looking for an all-purpose mic that looks as good as it sounds, Yeti For The Aurora’s new devices in pink and white are a great new option. The multi-pattern USB mic offers broadcast-quality sound for podcasting, ASMR, and gamers, with multiple recording modes for whatever the purpose at hand is. Plus it looks great too: It comes in a stylish matte white and a pale pink colorway so it goes with your studio (or bedroom) decor.

Custom-sized ‘buds for your ears only

Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears, a leader in industry-quality earbuds, has just dropped a new line of earbuds that are custom-made with your own ear impressions for a perfect fit. The UE Drops ($449) have every decibel of the audio quality you’d expect from Ultimate Ears, and they come in three super-stylish colorways, too: Sapphire, Rose Quartz and Onyx. You’ll first get the FitKit in the mail, though: This is the process that lets you create impressions of your ears that the earbuds are then molded from — after that, it’s all about getting ready for some super high-quality tunes.

Charging stations in elegant gold

Nomad Nomad

Nomad’s Base One and Base One Max charging stations have been providing stylish juicing pads for our charging devices for a while now, but now the accessories come in a new limited-edition hue that’s straight-up style: a light, champagne gold. The Base One, which has room for one MagSafe/Qi-enabled device, rings up at $99.95, while the Max, which has a spot for your Apple Watch, too, comes in at $149.95. Official MFi MagSafe charging