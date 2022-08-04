Mammoth bones in paleontologist's backyard reveal evidence of early humans

(CNN) The surprising discovery of mammoth fossils in a paleontologist's backyard have led to an even more unexpected finding.

The roughly 37,000-year-old remains of a female mammoth and her calf show distinct signs of butchering, providing new evidence that humans may have arrived in North America much earlier than believed.

Paleontologist Timothy Rowe first learned of the fossils in 2013 when a neighbor noticed something sticking out of a hillside on some New Mexico property belonging to Rowe.

Upon closer inspection, Rowe found a tusk, a bashed-in mammoth skull and other bones that looked deliberately broken. He believed it was the site where two mammoths had been butchered.

"What we've got is amazing," Rowe said in a statement. "It's not a charismatic site with a beautiful skeleton laid out on its side. It's all busted up. But that's what the story is."

Read More