80 million people are under heat alerts Thursday as heat bakes the East Coast

(CNN) Nearly 80 million people, primarily in cities along the East Coast, are under heat advisories on Thursday, including residents of Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, as drought conditions worsen in the region.

More than 70% of the US population will experience temperatures at or above 90 degrees over the next seven days, including the East Coast and the South.

The United States has coped with oppressive heat the past few weeks. As of yesterday, eight out of the last 16 days had witnessed 100 million or more Americans under heat alerts.

Thursday heat alerts include the Northeast and Great Plains.

Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal across the Northeast and New England, where it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s this afternoon. High temperatures could break records in over a dozen locations. Farther south, the Mid-Atlantic coast will feel like up to 107 degrees.

Above-average temperatures over the past week, combined with sparse rainfall, contributed to flash drought conditions in the Northeast.

Read More