Tulsa judge allows 1921 race massacre lawsuit to move forward

(CNN) A Tulsa judge is allowing a lawsuit brought by plaintiffs that include three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to officially move forward.

The written order, filed August 3, provides the reasoning behind a May decision by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall that denied in part and granted in part a motion to dismiss the case brought forward by defendants that included the City of Tulsa and Tulsa County, among others. No further details were offered at the time.

The plaintiffs brought claims for public nuisance and unjust enrichment.

As to the public nuisance claim, the court allowed the claim brought by the three survivors to proceed but dismissed the claim from the other plaintiffs. The court found the survivors established standing to sue, noting that "a private person may maintain an action for a public nuisance if it is especially injurious to himself, but not otherwise."

"The court finds Plaintiffs Randle, Fletcher and Van Ellis Sr. meet this statutory criteria," Wall wrote. Viola Fletcher, Lessie Benningfield Randle, and Hughes Van Ellis Sr. are all survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre and are all over 100 years old.

