Texas public safety chief says Uvalde shooting investigation will include internal review of all DPS officers who were on scene

(CNN) The Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into the Uvalde elementary school shooting will include an internal review of the actions taken by every DPS officer on the scene to determine whether they should be referred to the inspector general for investigation, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said Thursday.

"Every one of our officers will undergo scrutiny by the DA and an internal investigation -- just because they didn't violate the law, doesn't mean they acted appropriately based on our policy," said McCraw.

McCraw said agencies involved in the investigation include the DPS, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee's office is also involved, since she is "ultimately the customer," he said, adding, "It's our job to provide them timely investigative data."

Officers responded to Robb Elementary School just minutes after the shooting began on May 24, but waited for over an hour outside adjoining classrooms before finally entering and killing the 18-year-old gunman, according to a DPS timeline. The massacre left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The massacre at Robb Elementary was the nation's deadliest school shooting in years.

On Thursday, McCraw again called the law enforcement response to the shooting an "abject failure," echoing the statement he made while testifying before the Texas Senate.

