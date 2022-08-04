4 people found dead in the town of Laurel, Nebraska State Police says

(CNN) Four people were found dead Thursday morning in two homes three blocks apart in the town of Laurel, Nebraska, northwest of Omaha, authorities say.

Just after 3 a.m., Cedar County 911 received a phone call about an explosion at a home, Nebraska State Patrol John Bolduc said during a news conference Thursday. When fire crews arrived, they discovered a body inside.

While investigators were on the scene, a second fire was reported a few blocks away, according to police, where authorities found "three individuals deceased inside of that residence," Bolduc said.

"Fire crews have worked diligently to put out the fire but also to preserve evidence that may be located inside the home," Bolduc said. "Our investigators are processing that second scene at this time."

Foul play is suspected in these deaths, according to Bolduc.

Read More