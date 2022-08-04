Lawsuit says police chasing White suspect wrongly arrested Black man

(CNN) A Black man in Massachusetts says he was wrongly arrested by police who were looking for a White man, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in the US District Court of Massachusetts.

Donovan Johnson says officers with the Arlington Police Department "wrongfully stopped, searched, arrested, and assaulted," him "with no legitimate basis for their conduct."

Johnson is suing three officers along with the town of Arlington and asking for compensatory and punitive damages in a sum to be determined by a jury trial. Johnson argues that his fourth and fourteenth amendments were violated as a result of the police pursuit and arrest.

CNN has reached out to the Arlington Police Department for comment.

Johnson says he was walking home after work on February 10 of last year when a police officer who, according to the lawsuit, was chasing a White suspect, ran up to him.

