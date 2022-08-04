(CNN) One of the people charged in the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker in Los Angeles was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison, authorities said.

Jaylin White, 20, pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree robbery and admitted to an allegation that a member of the group was armed during the incident, according to Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Other charges and allegations filed against White were dismissed, Risling told CNN. He had previously been charged with one count of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the DA's office.

The shooting and dog-napping on February 24 were caught on dramatic surveillance video that showed at least two men accosting Ryan Fischer, who was walking the star's three French bulldogs.

A physical altercation ensued. The footage shows one attacker restraining the victim as another appears to point a gun.

