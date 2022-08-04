A Virginia school district apologizes for a shirt logo that resembled a swastika

(CNN) A Virginia school district has apologized for distributing T-shirts with a logo resembling a swastika during a professional learning conference.

During the conference held for staff this week, Hanover County Public Schools distributed T-shirts and conference materials containing the logo, which the district says had been designed by one of its teachers.

The logo was intended "to represent four hands and arms grasping together -- a symbol of unity for our all-county professional learning conference. Nothing more," Michael Gill, superintendent of the district situated north of Richmond, said in an online message.

"We are deeply sorry for this mistake and for the emotions that the logo has evoked by its semblance to a swastika and, by extension, to the atrocities that were committed under its banner," Gill said. "Unquestionably, we condemn anything associated with the Nazi regime in the strongest manner possible."

Gill said the apology comes after concerns about the logo were raised, and that the district understands that the logo "has deeply upset members of our staff and community who see the logo as resembling a swastika."