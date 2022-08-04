80-year-old store owner shoots suspect who attempted to rob LA-area convenience store

(CNN) An attempted convenience store robbery by a suspect wielding an assault-style rifle was foiled when the 80-year-old owner grabbed a gun and opened fire, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to the business on Sunday around 2:47 a.m. following a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Surveillance video obtained by CNN shows a man entering the Norco Market & Liquor store and pointing a rifle at the owner behind the counter. The owner then reaches for a firearm and shoots the suspect.

The sheriff's department said the owner fired a single round from a shotgun, which caused the suspect to flee.

"A lawfully armed member of our community prevented a violent crime and ensured their own safety, while being confronted with multiple armed suspects," the department said.

Read More