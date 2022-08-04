CNN —

Four current and former Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home were arrested on Thursday and charged with civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction offenses, Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference Thursday.

Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett and Kyle Meany were charged with submitting a false affidavit to search Taylor’s home, and then worked together to create a “false cover story in an attempt to escape responsibility for their roles in preparing the warrant affidavit that contained false information.

Brett Hankison was indicted on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. An attorney for Hankison had no comment.

These are the first federal charges brought against any of the officers involved in the botched 2020 raid. Hankison faced three state-level charges of felony wanton endangerment but was acquitted on all three in March.

This is a developing story and will be updated.