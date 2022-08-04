Boston subway line that caught fire last month will shut down for 30 days to undergo repairs

(CNN) A Boston subway line that provides nearly 100,000 trips a day will be closed for about a month to undergo urgent repairs, according to Boston transportation authorities.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line Wednesday, the agency said in a news release

Last month, a fire on a train prompted the evacuation of 200 people in Somerville, Massachusetts, and the rescue of one person who escaped by jumping into the Mystic River, CNN previously reported

The train fire was caused by a piece of metal that runs along the base of the train coming loose, according to the agency.

A month later, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Steve Poftak says the shutdown will allow the agency to make major progress.

Read More