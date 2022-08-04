Today, you’ll find a deal on Bentgo Lunch Boxes, a discounted Revlon One-Step and savings on a pair of ​​Bose QuietComfort 35 II. All that and more below.

Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $27.64 at Target — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money. The discount is available when you log in to Target Circle (it’s free and easy) and clip the coupon. Plus, RedCard members score an additional 5% off.

Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit — the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear, thanks to Cuup’s limited-time Complete Your Set promo that offers 20% off on underwear sets when buying a bra. The sale ends Aug. 9, so don’t wait.

Back-to-school season is just around the corner, so stock up on lunch boxes from Bentgo. Underscored readers love Bentgo’s selection for kids and adults alike; everything is durable, cute and perfect for meal prep or on-the-go snacks. Amazon is offering a $5 coupon on lots of styles and designs, so choose your favorite and save — the discount applies at checkout.

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $449.99 in green, silver, Space Gray and blue — that’s $100 off their usual price, and the second-lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; they’ll likely sell out quickly.

Even though these over-ear headphones didn’t earn our top spot, we still think they’re a great option, especially at a steep discount like this. Their simple design is balanced by comfortable, lightweight construction, and they sport impressive sound and ANC and intuitive controls. Best of all? Right now they’re half off in certified refurbished condition (and they come with a two-year warranty).

More deals to shop

• Clip the coupon on Amazon’s Crest 3D White Brilliance Toothpaste page to save $4 off a three-pack, bringing the price down to $10.99 for the trio.

• Gaiam’s total body balance ball kit contains everything you need for a challenging or gentle workout — with a balance ball, you can have both. It’s currently $10 off on Amazon, meaning $16.98 gets you the ball, air pump and workout guide.

• Check out this living room sale that’s everything our aspirational moodboards asked for: Lamps, sofas, shelving and more at Hay are up to 40% off.

• Dorm essentials like storage baskets, fridge organizers, air fry ovens, trash cans and insulated coffee mugs are all on sale at Woot! right now.

• Browse new markdowns at Teva and grab a pair of sandals, boots or sneakers at 25% off.

• Beyerdynamic’s refurbished headphones and headsets for gaming, mixing and mastering are on sale for up to 47% off, with a wide range of models and price tags included in the discounts.

• Toms is offering 40% off sandals right now, including the cloud-like Mallow Slide, espadrille wedges and more.

• REI has everything you need for summer’s water adventures on sale right now, including discounts on a multipack of dry bags, beach-ready one-piece swimsuits and woven visors.

• Kelloggs Cereal is buy-one-get-one-free at Walgreens right now, meaning two boxes come to $5.49 (plus tax).

• Alleyoop’s multifunctional beauty, bodycare and skincare products are now $10 off when you spend $50 or more — just use the code SUMMER10 at checkout.

Deals you may have missed

If your wardrobe could use a refresh, Everlane’s elevated basics, chic office-friendly styles and more might be just what you need. And if recent price hikes have you looking for more wallet-friendly clothes, now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site. The brand is offering its beloved jeans, tees and more at original prices — that’s the entire denim collection, starting at just $68 and tees at just $18.

The new school year is quickly approaching, meaning you might have quite a bit of to-go snacks and meals in your future. So what better time to take advantage of this sitewide sale on Stasher bags, which eliminate the need for single-use plastic baggies? You can get 25% off your entire purchase and choose from bags of every size, shape and color for all your food storage needs. These airtight silicone bags are safe in the dishwasher or microwave and perfect for dinner leftovers or school lunches.

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise — perfect for light sleepers — and has a night-light function and automatic shutoff. Right now it’s down to an all-time low price when you clip the on-page coupon.

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now you can score up to $600 off a mattress and up to 50% off select accessories now through Aug. 9. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials — just use code BTS22 at checkout to secure the savings.