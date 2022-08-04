Man arrested after 3 killed in China kindergarten stabbing

(CNN) Chinese authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing three people and injuring six in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in southern Jiangxi province Wednesday, according to local public security officials.

Police said the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Liu Xiaohui, fled to a mountainous area in a neighboring county after the attack, triggering a search by more than 1,000 police officers.

Liu was arrested 12 hours later, at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday local time, police said in a statement Thursday.

It's not clear if children are among those killed and injured as the identities of the victims have not been made public.

However, Education Ministry officials in Jiangxi have requested urgent efforts to "treat injured children and comfort victims' families in a timely manner."

