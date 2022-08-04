Former Puerto Rico governor, Wanda Vázquez, arrested by FBI, her attorney says

(CNN) Puerto Rico's former governor, Wanda Vázquez, was arrested early Thursday in San Juan, said one of her attorneys, Peter John Porrata.

Lymari Cruz-Rubio, an FBI spokeswoman in the island's capital, confirmed the arrest of three people for alleged corruption but did not disclose their names.

Vázquez, former Secretary of Justice, served as governor of the US territory from 2019 to 2021. Her appointment came after disgraced former governor Ricardo Rosselló was forced to step down following islandwide protests against his government.

A press conference about the arrests is expected late Thursday morning, according to Cruz-Rubio.

Vázquez's brief tenure as governor also was contentious.

