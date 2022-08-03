A father of 5 is among at least 37 dead in the Kentucky floods as battered infrastructure hampers search for the missing

By Caroll Alvarado and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Updated 1:03 AM ET, Wed August 3, 2022

Gabriel Hensley died during last week&#39;s flooding in Kentucky.
Gabriel Hensley died during last week's flooding in Kentucky.

(CNN)Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for.

"He was a hero," his wife, Macy, told CNN. "He was the one that was out helping people instead of worrying about himself."
Hensley, 30, is among at least 37 people who died in last week's flooding. Heavily damaged infrastructure has made some communities nearly impossible to access, and accounting for everyone will likely be a weekslong process, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
    More help needed to reach those stranded by deadly Kentucky flooding -- many requiring insulin or other care -- resident says
    More help needed to reach those stranded by deadly Kentucky flooding -- many requiring insulin or other care -- resident says
    Many who survived the floods are finding themselves in destroyed communities. Scores of people have lost their homes. Some remain stranded because of washed-out roads, without access to clean water or electricity, unable to reach loved ones because of lost cell service and unable to receive critical supplies, including medication.
      And as those communities struggle to recover, they face another weather threat this week: scorching heat. A heat advisory was issued for eastern Kentucky -- including the areas hit hardest by the floods -- from noon Wednesday to Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
        Read More
        Beshear announced eight cooling centers will be open across the region, warning residents weather conditions will be "really hot and really dangerous."
        Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean debris from flood-ravaged homes in Hindman, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 30.
        Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
        Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean debris from flood-ravaged homes in Hindman, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 30.
        Hide Caption
        1 of 21
        Members of a search-and-rescue team wade through the debris-filled Troublesome Creek after a search dog detected the scent of a potential victim in Perry County, Kentucky, on Sunday.
        Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
        Members of a search-and-rescue team wade through the debris-filled Troublesome Creek after a search dog detected the scent of a potential victim in Perry County, Kentucky, on Sunday.
        Hide Caption
        2 of 21
        Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Lewis of the Kentucky National Guard secures Candace Spencer and her son Wyatt after being airlifted from South Fork, Kentucky, on Saturday.
        Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
        Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Lewis of the Kentucky National Guard secures Candace Spencer and her son Wyatt after being airlifted from South Fork, Kentucky, on Saturday.
        Hide Caption
        3 of 21
        Karen Daugherty holds her head in her hands during a service at the Gospel Light Church in Hazard, Kentucky. Daugherty is staying with her family in the church, which has been set up as a shelter.
        Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
        Karen Daugherty holds her head in her hands during a service at the Gospel Light Church in Hazard, Kentucky. Daugherty is staying with her family in the church, which has been set up as a shelter.
        Hide Caption
        4 of 21
        Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the media Sunday in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Behind him are Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft, left, and state Rep. Angie Hatton.
        Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
        Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the media Sunday in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Behind him are Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft, left, and state Rep. Angie Hatton.
        Hide Caption
        5 of 21
        Crew members work to restore power lines near Hindman on Saturday.
        Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
        Crew members work to restore power lines near Hindman on Saturday.
        Hide Caption
        6 of 21
        A member of the Kentucky National Guard looks for flood victims near a creek in Fisty, Kentucky, on Saturday.
        Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
        A member of the Kentucky National Guard looks for flood victims near a creek in Fisty, Kentucky, on Saturday.
        Hide Caption
        7 of 21
        Flood damage is visible as the Kentucky National Guard flies over Buckhorn, Kentucky, on Saturday.
        Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
        Flood damage is visible as the Kentucky National Guard flies over Buckhorn, Kentucky, on Saturday.
        Hide Caption
        8 of 21
        Terry Hatworth tries to wash mud off Earl Wallen&#39;s porch in Garrett, Kentucky, on Friday. The tiny town was without clean water.