Termination hearing for Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo is delayed again

(CNN) A termination hearing to decide the fate of embattled Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been delayed due to "a scheduling conflict," the school district said Wednesday.

The hearing was set to be held Thursday and has already been rescheduled once from the originally intended date of July 23. The Uvalde school board announced they would consider Arredondo's termination after the superintendent recommended the chief be fired following his highly criticized conduct during the Robb Elementary school massacre in May.

Arredondo will remain on unpaid leave until a new date and time can be set for the hearing, the school district said in a statement.

The school district police chief has faced withering criticism from officials, families and the public over his handling of the shooting, in which 19 children and two teachers died. Officials have identified Arredondo as the on-scene commander during the massacre, though the chief has said he did not consider himself in charge.