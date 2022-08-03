Man indicted for aggravated murder in the killing of Rochester police officer

(CNN) A man accused of shooting two Rochester police officers, killing one, was indicted on 8 counts Wednesday including aggravated murder, second-degree murder, attempted aggravated murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to a grand jury indictment obtained by CNN.

Kelvin J. Vickers Jr is accused of shooting and killing Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, and of shooting Officer Sino Seng in what officials described as a "cowardly ambush" late last month. The most serious charge, aggravated murder, which he is facing for shooting and killing a police officer, carries a penalty of life in prison without parole, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

According to the counts for aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the indictment, Vickers knew or reasonably should have known that the men were police officers. The officers were in plain clothes, CNN previously reported

"The standard is, that the defendant knew or reasonably should have known, and I believe that there is evidence to support that, and hence that's why he's charged as (such) in the indictment," Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news conference Wednesday.

In a July Facebook post , Doorley said she was devastated and outraged by the death of Officer Mazurkiewicz.

