Recidivists fuel New York City's rise in crime, mayor and police officials say

(CNN) New York City Mayor Eric Adams and police officials on Wednesday released data showing that the number of people arrested three or more times a year for crimes such as robbery, burglary and grand larceny increased significantly during the first six months of 2022.

Adams, a moderate Democrat and former police officer, has made calls for a change in bail laws to give judges discretion to consider a defendant's "dangerousness" to the community a key part of efforts to combat rising crime in the city.

In New York, unlike every other state, judges can't consider the harm a defendant may pose to others in setting bail.

Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said judges should be able to consider public safety and be allowed to remand defendants at their arraignments "based on the severity of their alleged crimes or their history of recidivism."

Adams on Wednesday insisted the release of the new data on recidivism and its role in the city's crime wave was not an attack on bail reform but a rather window into what he called a "revolving door of justice."

