8-year-old boy wounded in Highland Park shooting is transferred to a rehab facility

(CNN) Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy left paralyzed in the 4th of July parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, has been transferred to a rehabilitation facility after almost a month in pediatric intensive care, according to family spokesman Anthony Loizzi.

The medical team at the rehab facility, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, will conduct a series of assessments to determine appropriate physical and occupational therapy, as well as other rehab and mental health services, to support Cooper in regaining his strength and "reaching his maximum potential moving forward," Loizzi said.

His family said Cooper is now eating solid food and was also able to visit with his dog, George. The family also provided several photos of Cooper and George together, with the boy wearing a Minecraft shirt and a Spider-Man blanket.

Cooper Roberts and George together again.

The bullet caused several significant injuries for Cooper, including a severed spinal cord, and left him paralyzed from the waist down, the family said.

