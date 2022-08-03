The next extreme floods could be even worse, a new study shows. But there's a way to prevent that

Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean debris from flood-ravaged homes in Hindman, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 30. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Members of a search-and-rescue team wade through the debris-filled Troublesome Creek after a search dog detected the scent of a potential victim in Perry County, Kentucky, on Sunday.

Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Lewis of the Kentucky National Guard secures Candace Spencer and her son Wyatt after being airlifted from South Fork, Kentucky, on Saturday.

Karen Daugherty holds her head in her hands during a service at the Gospel Light Church in Hazard, Kentucky. Daugherty is staying with her family in the church, which has been set up as a shelter.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the media Sunday in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Behind him are Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft, left, and state Rep. Angie Hatton.

Crew members work to restore power lines near Hindman on Saturday.

A member of the Kentucky National Guard looks for flood victims near a creek in Fisty, Kentucky, on Saturday.

Flood damage is visible as the Kentucky National Guard flies over Buckhorn, Kentucky, on Saturday.

Terry Hatworth tries to wash mud off Earl Wallen's porch in Garrett, Kentucky, on Friday. The tiny town was without clean water.