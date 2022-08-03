(CNN) A kidnapped girl's escape in Alabama has led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies and the arrest of a man now facing murder and kidnapping charges, authorities said.

Police got a call Monday morning from a driver about a 12-year-old girl walking alone along County Road 34 in Dadeville, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said Tuesday at a news conference.

The girl had been restrained to bed posts for about a week, according to a criminal complaint. She had chewed off her restraints -- breaking her braces -- and her wrists show marks consistent with restraint, it states.

The 12-year-old had been given alcohol to stay "in a drugged state" and was assaulted in the "head area," the complaint states. She had not been reported missing, the sheriff said.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested Monday about 25 miles away in Auburn on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping by US Marshals and police, the sheriff said, adding other agencies are also on the case.

