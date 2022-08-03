Resilience is tough when it feels like your difficulties will never end. Here's how to cope

(CNN) Kendra Kubala logs off her last telehealth session after a long day of appointments. She spends many of her working hours as a clinical psychologist offering online mental health check-ins, something she had to adapt to quickly when the pandemic began.

Kubala provides guidance on how to practice resilience, the ability to bounce back from adversity, which allowed her to treat frontline workers, such as grocery store employees, at the start of the pandemic, she said.

Being resilient is more challenging when there seems to be no end in sight to difficulties, such as living with Covid-19, said Kubala, who practices in New York and Pennsylvania.

Humans inherently want things to be logical, and we love a beginning, middle and end, she said.

"When we don't have that readily identifiable ending," Kubala said, "it can create some excessive worry that might lead to anxiety."

