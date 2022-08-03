Argentine footballer arrested after punching female referee during match

(CNN) An Argentine football player was arrested after punching a female referee in the back of the head during a match between Deportivo Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in a regional league in Buenos Aires.

In interviews with local media outlets, referee Dalma Magali Cortadi said she had awarded a foul against Garmense player Cristian Tirone -- who a police source and a Garmense source told CNN was the aggressor -- who then began to verbally abuse her.

As a result, Cortadi says she decided to show Tirone a red card, at which point he ran up behind Cortadi and struck her in the back of the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

In video footage of the incident, Tirone had to then be forcibly pushed away from Cortadi by two of her officials, before being escorted off the pitch by several police officers.

As a result of the attack, Cortadi had to be taken to a local hospital, and once she was discharged, she made a criminal complaint against Tirone.

