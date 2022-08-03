Madrid A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours in an air bubble inside his capsized sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean before being rescued by Spanish coast guard divers in what they described as an operation "verging on the impossible".

The 40-foot (12 metre) Jeanne SOLO Sailor sent out a distress signal at 8:23 p.m. local time on Monday from 14 miles from the Sisargas Islands off Spain's northwestern Galicia region, the coast guard said. Tracking data show it had set sail from the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, on the morning of the previous day.

As a rescue ship carrying five divers set sail, one of three helicopters sent to aid the search located the upturned vessel as the sun went down.

A diver was winched onto the ship's hull to seek signs of life and the man inside, who has not been named, responded to his banging on the hull by knocking from inside.

With the sea too rough to attempt a rescue, they attached buoyancy balloons to the ship's hull to prevent it from sinking further and waited until the morning.

