Today, you’ll find a deal on Sony ​​WF-1000XM4 earbuds, a discounted Anker Portable Charger and savings on Stasher bags. All that and more below.

Summer sale

Everlane Everlane

If your wardrobe could use a refresh, Everlane’s elevated basics, chic, office-friendly styles and more might be just what you need. And if recent price hikes have you looking for more wallet-friendly clothes, now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site. The brand is offering its beloved jeans, tees and more at original prices — that’s the entire denim collection, starting at just $68 and tees at just $18.

25% off sitewide

Stasher Stasher

The new school year is quickly approaching, meaning you might have quite a bit of to-go snacks and meals in your future. So what better time to take advantage of this sitewide sale on Stasher bags, which eliminate the need for single-use plastic baggies? You can get 25% off your entire purchase and choose from bags of every size, shape and color for all your food storage needs. These airtight silicone bags are safe in the dishwasher or microwave and perfect for dinner leftovers or school lunches.

$399 $279 at Amazon

Apple Apple

Right now you can save 30% on a versatile Apple Watch, the Series 7, which boasts a large always-on display and fast charging. The larger display makes it easier to interact with, and as a whole the interface feels less cramped. In comparison to other Apple Watches, Series 7 is the most advanced, with health features like the ability to monitor blood oxygen along with an electrocardiogram function. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this option, so if you’ve been considering an Apple Watch, now’s the time to purchase.

$279.99 $119 at eBay

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds Amazon

In our testing, we found that Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds mix best-in-class sound with super-long battery life and a bevy of other features, including great noise cancellation. If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds that can outlast any other pair in terms of run time, the WF-100XM4 are the best option for you. Right now eBay is offering these earbuds in certified refurbished condition at the lowest price we’ve seen yet — with a two-year warranty included for your peace of mind.

$130 $79 at Meh

Anker PowerCore Amazon

If your devices keep dying while you’re out and about, it’s worth investing in a quality portable charger like this one. Typically $130, the Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 is just $79 right now. Compact, reliable and capable of juicing up four devices simultaneously, this powerful charger is a must-have wherever you’re headed. Use code ANKERFS for free shipping and enjoy on-the-go charging for all your devices (for example, a Nintendo Switch).

More deals to shop

• Dick’s Sporting Goods has a ton of back-to-school styles on sale, including 30% off Nike and up to 50% off other new-year threads and gear.

• This Shiatsu back massager is perfect for the office and the first days back at the gym — and it’s on sale on Amazon right now for $10 off, plus an extra 20%-off coupon.

• A ton of La Roche-Posay skin care is discounted at Walgreens right now, including the French brand’s famous SPF formulas (buy one, get one 50% off), micellar water and acne treatments. Plus, get free shipping with code SHIP.

• If you’re looking for a sleek desktop, Woot! has factory reconditioned Apple iMacs starting at $619.99 right now.

• Redo your living spaces during Modloft’s The Warehouse Sale, which runs through Labor Day and includes up to 70% off in-stock furniture and more.

• This Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush gives you that dentist-clean feeling without the dentist. Right now the compact 4100 is $39.99 on Amazon, or 20% off.

• Just in time for class, educational toys like kits with color experiments, circuit kits and models of the human body are up to 55% off on Amazon.

• Welcome to superior suction: Dyson’s famous upright vacuum is a cool $160 off on Best Buy right now.

• The Six Bells (virtual) country store is having its first sale — this one featuring 30% off summer tableware and decor.

• Stuart Weitzman, king of investment shoes, is offering up to 50% off select pairs now through Sept. 5.

Deals you may have missed

$49.99 $32.99 at Amazon

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise — perfect for light sleepers — and has a night-light function and automatic shutoff. Right now it’s down to an all-time low price when you clip the on-page coupon.

20% off kitchen, beauty and stationery

Anthropologie Anthropologie

Right now at Anthropologie, you’ll find tons of discounts on colorful homeware, beauty and wellness, handy desk accessories and more. Don’t miss sales on this bestselling Youth to the People cleanser, a tiled monogram mug or a cute planner to start the new school year off right. You’ll get 20% off tons of items across a bunch of categories through tomorrow.

Back-to-school sale

Casper Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now you can score up to $600 off a mattress and up to 50% off select accessories now through Aug. 9. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials — just use code BTS22 at checkout to secure the savings.

20% off sitewide with code CNNBTS

Dormify Dormify

Whether you’re dreading the return to the classroom or counting down the days until September, there’s no denying it — summer is soon coming to a close. Thankfully, high school and college students can decorate their spaces with dorm essentials from Dormify. The retailer offers everything from storage to lighting to decor, all specially to fit in small spaces and guaranteed to delight teens. Score 20% off the entire site with code CNNBTS.

$64.99 $49.99 at Super Shop

Tile Trackers Amazon

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now you can score savings on the Performance Pack, which includes one credit card-shaped Slim and one Pro. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, right now these trackers are under $50 with the exclusive code CNNTLP.

$149.99 $97.99 at Super Shop

Beats Studio Buds Amazon

Normally around $150, the Studio Buds deliver an intuitive audio experience for Android and Apple users alike. With a strong audio mix and long battery life, these true wireless earbuds stand out when compared to AirPods or Galaxy Buds. Plus, they’re over $50 off for Underscored readers right now — simply enter the exclusive code CNNBTSD at checkout for the lowest price on the web.