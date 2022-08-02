New Webb telescope image reveals the chaotic Cartwheel galaxy

Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope The James Webb Space Telescope captured the Cartwheel galaxy, which is around 500 million light-years away, in a photo released by NASA on August 2. Hide Caption 1 of 6

Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope Webb's landscape-like view, called "Cosmic Cliffs," is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The telescope's infrared view reveals previously invisible areas of star birth.

Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope The five galaxies of Stephan's Quintet can be seen here in a new light. This is Webb's largest image yet, containing over 150 million pixels. These galaxies appear to dance with one another, showcasing how these interactions can drive galactic evolution.

Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, left, and mid-infrared light, right, from NASA's Webb telescope. The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding cloud of gas around a dying star, as well as a secondary star earlier on in its evolution.

Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope Webb spied the steamy atmosphere of exoplanet WASP-96 b, located 1,150 light-years away. Webb's spectrum found a distinct signature of water, along with evidence of clouds and haze. It is the most detailed spectrum of an exoplanet to date.