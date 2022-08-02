Wisconsin river tubing stabbing suspect charged with homicide, claims self-defense

(CNN) The suspect accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death and injuring four others while they were tubing in a Wisconsin river Saturday appeared in criminal court Monday, charged with intentional homicide.

Nicolae Miu, 52, has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree intentional attempted homicide, according to court records.

Jeremiah Harrelson, a state public defender at the hearing, said Miu was tubing on the river with his wife and friends when they were separated as he was searching for a lost cellphone.

The attack stemmed from an "unanticipated random encounter" between Miu and the victims, Harrelson said. Miu said he acted in "self-defense," the complaint said.

The complaint states Miu had brandished a knife when two females confronted him before a physical altercation broke out.

Read More