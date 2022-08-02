Hawaii couple charged with assuming the identities of deceased children in Texas

(CNN) A married couple in Hawaii has been indicted for allegedly living under the identities of dead children from Texas for decades and conspiring against the government, according to unsealed federal court records.

A federal grand jury in Honolulu indicted Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison on conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, and false statements in the application and use of a passport. Morrison is expected to be in court Tuesday, according to the court docket.

An affidavit alleges that in 1987, Primrose and Morrison obtained Texas birth certificate records for deceased American-born infants that "they used to unlawfully assume the identities of 'Bobby Edward Fort' and 'Julie Lyn Montague.'"

Primrose and Morrison are said to "have agreed to assume the identities of deceased American-born infants and have been fully living in these fraudulently assumed identities since 1987," according to an affidavit in the complaint.

The actual Fort was born in 1967 and died the same year from asphyxia and was buried in Texas, the affidavit states. The real Montague was born and died in 1968 and was buried in Texas about 14 miles from where Fort was buried.

