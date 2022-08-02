A shooting in Detroit that left 2 people dead and 6 injured started after a parking dispute, police say

(CNN) Two people were killed and six were injured while attending a birthday party at a Detroit home early Sunday after a man upset over a parking dispute allegedly opened fire on the group, police said.

The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. when a man who lived across the street from the party became upset about his driveway being blocked, the Detroit Police Department said in a Facebook post

The suspect, who police haven't named, shot from the first and second floors of his home and had "strategically placed" 11 weapons throughout the residence "so as he moved through the home he would have access to these weapons," Detroit Police Chief James White said at a news conference Monday.

"Instead of contacting the police department ... he decided to take matters into his own hands, engaging them and ultimately shooting up the home," White said.

The suspect used a "high-powered rifle," Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said at the news conference.

