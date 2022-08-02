Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction

(CNN) As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items.

The McKinney Fire, the largest in California so far this year, broke out Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and exploded in size, quickly scorching more than 55,000 acres and forcing thousands to flee, not knowing if their homes will still be there when they return. The fire had zero containment as of Monday.

On Sunday, two people were found dead inside a vehicle that burned in a driveway in the fire's path near Highway 96, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office

Video from Highway 96, along the Klamath River, shows trees burned black, charred vehicles on the side of the road with wheels melted off and destroyed structures, including the Klamath River Community Hall.

Resident Mike Nowdesha surveyed the rubble Monday where his home once stood, a house he and his wife recently renovated.

