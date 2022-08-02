UK government admits to forcibly deporting Chinese sailors who served the nation in WWII

(CNN) The UK government's Home Office has admitted for the first time to forcibly deporting Chinese sailors who served in the nation's merchant Navy during World War II, in the latest stain on the country's migration department.

A 22-page Home Office investigation into the deportations shared with CNN describes how some sailors had married and had children with women in the English city of Liverpool, and were deported without being able to tell their families where they were going. Many never heard from their husbands or fathers again. The report said that language used to justify the deportations were "racially inflected and prejudicial."

Arrangements for the repatriations started in 1945 before World War II ended in Europe and affected more than 2,000 Chinese seamen. Refugees from Allied forces were also deported, according to the report. Chinese sailors were targeted because their presence in Liverpool "was seen as disruptive," the report added. Some were coerced into leaving by being denied employment.

The investigation comes after a parliamentary debate over a year ago during which Kim Johnson, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party, asked about the enforced repatriation of thousands of Chinese seamen.

Labour MP Kim Johnson, right, said the report paints a "daming picture."

"This report paints a damning picture of the British treatment of Chinese seafarers in Liverpool, with families brutally ripped apart despite their service to our country during the war," Johnson said in a statement shared with CNN. "It leaves no doubt that the Chinese community received racist and coercive treatment at the hands of the state, where White foreign nationals were treated with far more compassion and respect. These events are a stain on our history and unfortunately there are still many parallels with the way minoritized and migrant workers are treated in our country today."

