European champion England scheduled to host US in women's soccer match in October

(CNN) As teams prepare for the 2023 World Cup, newly crowned European champion England is scheduled to host the United States at Wembley Stadium in London on October 7.

England is still celebrating a thrilling 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at Wembley on Sunday in front of a European Championship record crowd of 87,192, but they still have work to do in World Cup qualifying, as group play comes to an end next month.

The Lionesses have two matches in September to secure a finals bid: September 3 at world No. 21 Austria or three days later at home vs. No. 113 Luxembourg.

A tie or win at Austria would put them through as would a win at home against Luxembourg. But if Austria passes England on points then the match against the US would be rescheduled as the Lionesses would be forced into a two-match playoff to make the World Cup.

The two-time defending champion United States has qualified for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand through its performance at the Concacaf W Championship in Mexico last month.

