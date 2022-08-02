Today, you’ll find a deal on the Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier, discounted homeware at Anthropologie and savings on the Jabra Elite 4 Earbuds. All that and more below.

$299.99 From $269.99 at Woot!

Nintendo Switch Getty Images

With unmatched versatility and an impressive game library, the Nintendo Switch is a favorite at Underscored. What’s more, compared to other consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X, the Switch is cheaper without sacrificing features or fun. Right now, you can score the standard Switch for $30 off in neon blue and red and the OLED model in white — a rare discount on this console.

$49.99 $32.99 at Amazon

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise — perfect for light sleepers — and has a night light function and automatic shutoff. Right now it’s down to an all-time low price when you clip the on-page coupon.

$119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 4 Michael Andronico/CNN

In our testing, we found the Jabra Elite 4 Active to be a great choice for folks seeking a pair of comfortable, workout-friendly earbuds that don’t cost a ton. Boasting water resistance, active noise cancellation and a bevy of other useful features, the Jabra Elite are a seamless accessory for both iPhone and Android users, thanks to the platform-agnostic app. Already relatively affordable, these earbuds are just shy of their lowest price ever.

20% off sitewide

Letterfolk Letterfolk

Letterfolk makes great housewarming gifts — think cute customizable door mats, cuckoo clocks, retro letter boards and more. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or upgrading your own entryway decor, you can save 20% off sitewide right now. Today is the last day you can save with code BACK2SCHOOL, so don’t hesitate.

20% off kitchen, beauty and stationery

Mini Matte Latte Bowls, Set of 4 Anthropologie

Right now at Anthropologie, you’ll find tons of discounts on colorful homeware, beauty and wellness, handy desk accessories and more. Don’t miss sales on this bestselling Youth to the People cleanser, a tiled monogram mug or a cute planner to start the new school year off right. You’ll get 20% off tons of items across a bunch of categories through tomorrow.

More deals to shop

• Looking for a tech upgrade? Head to eBay for an Apple iPhone 11 64GB plus second-gen AirPods in a handy bundle for $394.99.

• Casper’s original low-loft pillow is 40% off right now, a significant drop from its usual $65.

• If you’ve been thinking about doing as some Europeans do and getting in on a bidet, Bio Bidet by Bemis’s Bliss Savings Event is going on now, and you can save up to 25% on some of the brand’s bestsellers.

• It’s that back-to-school time of year, and right now through Aug. 8, REI Co-op Members can take 40% off all REI Co-op kids’ clothing.

• Ninja’s smooth-blending Ninja Foodi smoothie bowl maker and personal blender is a very cool $30 off at Walmart right now.

• Use the code FASHIONSAVE25 over at eBay for 25% off back-to-school clothes, like Crocs, Champion shorts, Adidas sneakers and more.

• Coway’s modern Airmega air purifier is designed for rooms up to 361 square feet. It also has great features (auto-off if it doesn’t detect pollution for 30 minutes) and comes with a timer function.

• The Company Store’s sheets, duvet covers and other bedding are up to 30% off during the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale, going on now.

• A ton of pants are currently 25% off over at Urban Outfitters right now, including Y2K styles, knit pants and more.

• Poketo’s back-to-school sale covers all the site’s goodies, from serving bowls in colorful geomatics to cheerful desk supplies for school.

Deals you may have missed

Back-to-school sale

Casper Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now you can score up to $600 off a mattress and up to 50% off select accessories now through Aug. 9. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials — just use code BTS22 at checkout to secure the savings.

20% off sitewide with code CNNBTS

Dormify Dormify

Whether you’re dreading the return to the classroom or counting down the days until September, there’s no denying it — summer is soon coming to a close. Thankfully, high school and college students can decorate their spaces with dorm essentials from Dormify. The retailer offers everything from storage to lighting to decor, all specially to fit in small spaces and guaranteed to delight teens. Score 20% off the entire site with code CNNBTS.

$64.99 $49.99 at Super Shop

Tile Trackers Amazon

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now you can score savings on the Performance Pack, which includes one credit card-shaped Slim and one Pro. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, right now these trackers are under $50 with the exclusive code CNNTLP.

$149.99 $97.99 at Super Shop

Beats Studio Buds Amazon

Normally around $150, the Studio Buds deliver an intuitive audio experience for Android and Apple users alike. With a strong audio mix and long battery life, these true wireless earbuds stand out when compared to AirPods or Galaxy Buds. Plus, they’re over $50 off for Underscored readers right now — simply enter the exclusive code CNNBTSD at checkout for the lowest price on the web.