Taco Bell Corp.
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Sean Clark
CNN
CNN
PETA
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Kaburgaci Yasar
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Pharrell Willia
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
McDonalds
WGCL
New York CNN Business  — 

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally returning to menus following a three-month absence.

The chain announced the meal is returning permanently on September 15, which is earlier-than-expected because Taco Bell said it “worked quickly to restock the beloved menu item.”

Mexican Pizza came back to menus after a two-year hiatus in May, but demand was higher than expected and caused the chain to run out roughly two weeks after the relaunch. The menu item, which costs about $4.49, was initially removed in November 2020 as part of a broader culling of the chain’s menu during the height of the pandemic.

“Taco Bell worked diligently to resolve depleted ingredients and supply chain challenges that originally caused longer gaps in the product’s availability,” the company said, adding that the menu item will be made with the same ingredients as before.

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is coming back in September.
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is coming back in September.
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell

The chain’s Mexican Pizza consists of a flat, crispy tortilla covered with pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. It’s topped with another tortilla that’s smothered with more sauce, a blend of cheeses and chopped tomatoes. Taco Bell introduced the item in 1985 and originally called it the “Pizzazz Pizza.”

Fast-food chains must constantly compete for customers’ dollars and attention, and specialty offerings are a way to try to cut through the noise. Taco Bell, in particular, regularly experiments with its menu by adding limited-time offers to stimulate customer interest.

However, Taco Bell clarified that the pizza’s disappearance wasn’t a stunt.

“While [limited time offerings] are core to Taco Bell’s ability to churn out menu innovation, that wasn’t the plan for the Mexican Pizza,” the company said. “Upon its menu return, demand for the Mexican Pizza was seven times higher than when previously available.”