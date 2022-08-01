It's been four weeks since the last named Atlantic tropical system, but peak season is just around the corner

A version of this article originally appeared in the weekly weather newsletter, the CNN Weather Brief, which is released every Monday. You can sign up here to receive them every week and during significant storms.

(CNN) We've now entered month three of hurricane season, which is more than 30% of the way through, and it seems like we are getting a slow start. People have even asked me where it was, or even commented they thought this season was supposed to be busy.

So, I asked a hurricane expert.

"You're right! It sure has been quiet in the Atlantic lately," said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist at Colorado State University, in an email to CNN. "We had a brief flurry in late June/early July with Bonnie and Colin, but it's been dead since then."

And you may not even remember those two storms, especially Colin in early July . If you blinked, you missed it. Colin formed over land in South Carolina and only survived about 24 hours.

But let's not write hurricane season off just yet. If you have vacation plans during the next couple weeks, you should be in the clear -- however, we should start to see things slowly (or quickly) change soon.

