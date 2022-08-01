In just 3 days, the McKinney Fire in Northern California has exploded to become the state's largest blaze this year

(CNN) A wildfire in Northern California exploded in size over the weekend, triggering evacuations and becoming the state's largest wildfire so far this year, according to CAL FIRE.

The blaze, dubbed the McKinney Fire, broke out Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and has since ripped through more than 52,000 acres, advancing on homes and forcing nearly 2,000 residents to evacuate Saturday, authorities said.

Heavy smoke over the fire helped slow its growth Sunday, but also kept firefighting aircraft grounded, the US Forest Service said in a Sunday night update

As the weekend ended, the blaze was 0% contained and firefighters face a long battle ahead as lightning and thunderstorms complicated efforts while the flames raced through dry vegetation.

Oregon state Rep. Dacia Grayber was camping with her husband, both firefighters, near the California state line when they woke up to orange skies, hot wind gusts, lightning and blowing ash, she said on Twitter . They evacuated from the campground knowing one of them may return on deployment if the fire grows.