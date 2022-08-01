Elmo 2 Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres, at 0% containment as winds pick up in western Montana

(CNN) The Elmo 2 Fire in western Montana has burned 12,975 acres, according to Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7.

The fire grew just over 2,000 acres on Sunday and is still 0% contained, incident commander John Thompson said in a news release Monday.

Thompson says winds are expected to reach 10-14 mph Monday, with wind gusts expected to reach up to 25 mph.

The area is currently under a red flag warning of high fire danger, according to the National Weather Service

