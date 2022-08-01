(CNN) Nathan Day was up early Thursday morning helping his son get ready for work when he received a message from a neighbor asking him to save her grandchildren from the rising floodwaters.

Day, a former coal miner who lives in Hindman, Knott County, said he was unaware of what was happening in the region until he received the message saying the children needed help getting out of their house.

"I didn't know what they was talking about, then I went outside," Day told CNN. "You heard a lot of people screaming and begging for anyone to help."

That day, Eastern Kentucky saw flooding that officials have called unprecedented , with entire houses and bridges swept away and communities isolated because of flooded roads. At least 35 people have died in the flooding, and many who survived lost everything they had. Hundreds of people are still missing.

Day and his wife, Krystal, had no boat, so they waded through the water to help save the five children and two mothers who were stuck on the roof of their home.

Read More