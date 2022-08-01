Two ultra-rare floods in a single week; a wildfire generating its own weather. Here’s how it’s connected

CNN —

Extreme weather on both ends of the spectrum has thrashed parts of the US over the past week – one of the many signals that climate change is here now, scientists say.

On the one hand, overwhelming rainfall triggered two ultra-rare floods last week, one in the St. Louis area and another in eastern Kentucky that has left dozens dead or missing.

On the other, a fiery drought has fueled California’s largest wildfire of the year so far – the McKinney Fire – which burned so hot over the weekend that massive pyrocumulus clouds erupted into the atmosphere.

Expect more of these extremes as the planet warms, said Kevin Reed, a climate scientist at Stony Brook University, and prepare for them.

“Every weather event has some flavor of climate change in it because it’s impossible to decouple them,” Reed told CNN. “It’s another sign that climate change is here. It’s not just a challenge for the next 400 years from now or 50 years from now; in reality, it’s something that we need to rapidly adjust to, adapt to and become more resilient to now.”

Remarkable satellite imagery this AM in NorCal/OR. #McKinneyFire exploded last night, generating massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud ~50,000 ft tall (!!). You can see smoke at two different heights: most in troposphere, but some (possibly) injected into stratosphere (!). #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/Ri7IKcsnk8 — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) July 30, 2022

Climate experts anticipate heavy rain events to increase in intensity and frequency as the planet warms, since warmer air can hold more moisture. That concept is easier for most people to grasp in the case of a hurricane, Reed said.

For instance, Hurricane Harvey in 2017 dumped more than 60 inches of rain in parts of Texas and slammed the coast with an 8-foot storm surge. Scientists have said climate change made Harvey’s rainfall more extreme.

But that same process plays out over land as water evaporates from the soil, grass, crops and forests. And more moisture can be drawn out of soil and vegetation the warmer it gets.

“Part of that is the general circulation of the atmosphere-ocean system which moves air around the world and brings moisture into areas over land,” Reed said. “Another aspect is that, over the last 100 plus years, the land surface has actually warmed more than the ocean, so the largest signal that we’re actually seeing in surface temperature is occurring overland, and inland as well.”

Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Timothy D. Easley/AP Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean debris from flood-ravaged homes in Hindman, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 30. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Jeff Faughender/USA Today Network/Reuters Members of a search-and-rescue team wade through the debris-filled Troublesome Creek after a search dog detected the scent of a potential victim in Perry County, Kentucky, on Sunday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Michael Swensen/Getty Images Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Lewis of the Kentucky National Guard secures Candace Spencer and her son Wyatt after being airlifted from South Fork, Kentucky, on Saturday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Arden S. Barnes/For The Washington Post via Getty Images Karen Daugherty holds her head in her hands during a service at the Gospel Light Church in Hazard, Kentucky. Daugherty is staying with her family in the church, which has been set up as a shelter. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Michael Swensen/Getty Images Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the media Sunday in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Behind him are Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft, left, and state Rep. Angie Hatton. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Arden S. Barnes/For The Washington Post/Getty Images Crew members work to restore power lines near Hindman on Saturday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network/Imagn A member of the Kentucky National Guard looks for flood victims near a creek in Fisty, Kentucky, on Saturday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Michael Swensen/Getty Images Flood damage is visible as the Kentucky National Guard flies over Buckhorn, Kentucky, on Saturday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network/Imagn Terry Hatworth tries to wash mud off Earl Wallen's porch in Garrett, Kentucky, on Friday. The tiny town was without clean water. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Timothy D. Easley/AP A Perry County school bus sits in floodwaters in Ned, Kentucky, on Friday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network Kermit Clemons helps his ex-wife, Lana Clemons, retrieve family items in Hazard, Kentucky, on Thursday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Leandro Lozada/AFP/Getty Images Homes are submerged in floodwaters in Jackson, Kentucky, on Thursday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Pat McDonogh/USA Today Network/Reuters James Jacobs signals to a National Guard helicopter flying overhead in Garrett on Thursday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network Kermit Clemons gathers personal items and medicine from the home of his former mother-in-law on Thursday. Flooding swept the trailer home off its foundation and carried it about 250 feet from its original location. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network Pastor Pete Youmans consoles a tearful Debby Miniard as her father, Charles Blankenship, stands near where his garage used to be in Perry County. Blankenship lost everything, including his trailer home. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Michael Swensen/Getty Images Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepare for search-and-rescue operations in downtown Jackson on Thursday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Arden S. Barnes/For The Washington Post/Getty Images Robert Hollan, Kimberly DiVietri and their dog, Rascal, wait in a shelter inside the Hazard Community College Lee's College campus on Thursday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Pat McDonogh/USA Today Network/Reuters A car is submerged in floodwaters along Right Beaver Creek in Garrett. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Michael Swensen/Getty Images Lexington firefighters' swift-water rescue teams work in Lost Creek, Kentucky, on Friday. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network Tonya Smith reaches for food from her mother, Ollie Jean Johnson, to give to Smith's father, Paul Johnson, as they hang over a flooded Grapevine Creek in Perry County on Thursday. Smith's trailer was washed away; her father was staying the night in his home without power. Photos: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky Ryan C. Hermens/AP Homes and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Kentucky, on Thursday. Prev Next

What it adds up to is a higher risk of dangerous flooding.

“While extreme events and floods have sort of always been a part of a climate cycle, they can get more frequent and they can be a lot more intense as the planet is warmed,” Beth Tellman, co-founder of flood database Cloud to Street and assistant professor of geography at the University of Arizona, told CNN. “The intensity of rainfall from the storm systems in both St. Louis and eastern Kentucky are the reality and the physical manifestation of (climate change) happening now in our lives.”

Andrew Smith, a co-founder and director at the flood modeling group Fathom, analyzed the St. Louis flooding event and noted that while there is a strong connection between the climate crisis and extreme rainfall, researchers have also pointed to population growth as one of the factors that will increase the risk and impact of flooding.

“In many ways, it’s these isolated flash flood events in urban centers that will see a lot of amplification in hazard and risk in the future,” Smith said. “We have more faith in finding (a climate change connection) to these kinds of localized extreme rainfall events.”

“They do seem to be happening more frequently,” he added.

The flooding, wildfire, heat waves and drought paint a picture of a nation in peril. And as one part of the country recovers from extreme rainfall, another can be scorched by deadly fires.

The McKinney fire in Northern California, which exploded in size over the weekend to become the state’s largest so far this year, burned uncontrolled Monday amid the West’s historic drought.

A horse grazes in a pasture as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest in California on Saturday. Noah Berger/AP

The fire generated its own weather in the form of pyrocumulus clouds, which are triggered by intense heat that forces air to rise rapidly and are a sign of how large and hot the fire was burning.

At the same time, forecasters at the National Weather Service warned that “dry lightning” was possible Monday – a phenomenon that is made more likely by exceptional drought. The dry air evaporates the storm’s rain before it ever hits the ground, leaving only lightning strikes capable of sparking new fires and fueling existing ones, CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said.

The climate crisis is ultimately intensifying the water cycle, not only making dry periods drier and wet periods wetter. All this, Tellman said, is another reason why policymakers need to put more focus on adaptation – helping communities adapt to the climate crisis and grow more resilient against extreme weather.

“Passing a climate bill and moving forward politically in the US is really important and linked to preventing and trying to reduce the amount of rain that’s falling from the sky that’s causing events like we’re seeing in Kentucky and Yellowstone and St. Louis,” Tellman said.

“This is a real impact on our lives, so we need more mitigation, good climate legislation, and we also have to invest in adaptation to reduce impact for the future,” she added. “It’s going to get a lot worse if we don’t limit warming.”