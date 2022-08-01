Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension decision expected to come Monday, per reports

(CNN) Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to hear his fate for the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season on Monday, according to multiple reports.

CBS Sports and ESPN cite sources who say retired judge Sue L. Robinson's decision on Watson's suspension will be announced on Monday. The NFL has reportedly been pushing for a full season suspension.

On Sunday night, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and Watson released a joint statement, saying they will not appeal, regardless of the decision, and they ask the NFL to do the same.

"In advance of Judge Robinson's decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of this proceeding," NFLPA said in a statement. "First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation.

"A former Federal Judge -- appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL -- held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially.

