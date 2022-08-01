What to ask yourself before taking your relationship to the next level

(CNN) You and your crush have been dating for a few months now, and you've agreed to take the next step by committing to a long-term relationship -- then you hear something that catches you off guard.

They want to quit their job in a year and live off the grid, while you have planned on working in the city and staying close to your family. How did you miss this crucial information? And what now?

"When people first fall in love, where they first feel infatuation, sometimes logic goes out the window," said Deborah Carr, a professor of sociology and director of the Center for Innovation in Social Science at Boston University. "There's lots of data showing that logical thought patterns sometimes get lost in the fray when someone really is very attracted to a person or they're feeling the throes of passion."

Depending how far into a relationship people are, not having assessed certain areas of compatibility early on can have difficult emotional and practical consequences, said Jeremy Nicholson, a Massachusetts-based social psychologist and contributor for Psychology Today.

If you discover you and your partner are incompatible, "you're either in a relationship with somebody you love but makes you miserable because you can't have a healthy relationship with them, or you break up with somebody that you're deeply in love with," Nicholson said. Even though having conversations about priorities early on seems difficult, in the long run, it's actually much easier on your emotions, he added.

